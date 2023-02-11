【The 11th time in Ronaldo’s career, he scored his 500th goal with his big four goals】C Ronaldo’s performance in Saudi Arabia became more and more courageous. In the early morning of February 10th, Beijing time, in the Saudi Super League, Ronaldo scored his big four goals. Help the team Riyadh win 4:0 victory over Wahda Mecca. It was the 11th big four of his career. After the game, Ronaldo updated his personal social media to celebrate his 500 goals in the league.

Ronaldo scored 4 goals in 50 minutes and staged a big four. At the same time, the total number of goals in his personal league also reached 500 goals. According to statistics, Ronaldo has performed 61 hat-tricks in his career, 30 times before the age of 30, and 31 times after the age of 30! In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo has staged a big four in 11 games in his career, including 8 games for Real Madrid, 2 games for the Portuguese national team, and 1 game for Riyadh!

After the game, Ronaldo wrote on social media: “I am very happy to score 4 goals and harvest my 500th league goal in a very solid victory for the team!”