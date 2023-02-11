Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th goal with his 11th big four in his career
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th goal with his 11th big four in his career

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th goal with his 11th big four in his career

【The 11th time in Ronaldo’s career, he scored his 500th goal with his big four goals】C Ronaldo’s performance in Saudi Arabia became more and more courageous. In the early morning of February 10th, Beijing time, in the Saudi Super League, Ronaldo scored his big four goals. Help the team Riyadh win 4:0 victory over Wahda Mecca. It was the 11th big four of his career. After the game, Ronaldo updated his personal social media to celebrate his 500 goals in the league.

Ronaldo scored 4 goals in 50 minutes and staged a big four. At the same time, the total number of goals in his personal league also reached 500 goals. According to statistics, Ronaldo has performed 61 hat-tricks in his career, 30 times before the age of 30, and 31 times after the age of 30! In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo has staged a big four in 11 games in his career, including 8 games for Real Madrid, 2 games for the Portuguese national team, and 1 game for Riyadh!

After the game, Ronaldo wrote on social media: “I am very happy to score 4 goals and harvest my 500th league goal in a very solid victory for the team!”

See also  National Football Team Opens "Fully Closed" Training Fei Nan missed the top 12 matches in many years | National Football | Chinese Team_ Sina News

You may also like

The Mavericks, without Doncic, drag the Kings

The Argentina team will carry out a training...

Canada women’s team to go on strike over...

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo stars as Milwaukee Bucks beat...

Payton does not pass the medical examinations, the...

IN MOSCOW 1980 THEOFILO STEVENSON COMPLETES HIS GOLDEN...

Vialli, the moving letter from his teammates to...

Di Biagio and the audio against Zaniolo

Skiing, Brignone makes history: combined gold at the...

Messina-Cerignola: it’s not over until it’s over

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy