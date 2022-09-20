A goal from Pasalic decided the first leg in Copenhagen, now the decisive return to win the first place in the group

The national teams return to the field. There are two months left to the start of the World Cup in Qatar and the commitments in the Nations League are an important testing ground for the competition. Croatia and Denmark face off in group 1: kick-off in Zagreb on Thursday at 8.45pm. Dalic’s team overtook France in the last game, a success also for the Danes against Austria.

How they arrive — Denmark leads the Nations League group 1: 9 points won thanks to three wins and one defeat. He chases Croatia in second place at 7. The only knockout of Eriksen and his teammates came in the first leg against the Croatians: 0-1 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Pasalic’s goal was decisive. There are two games left at the end of the group stage. Then the top finishers of each group of League A will face each other in the final phase to win the trophy in June 2023. While the last of the four groups will be relegated to League B. France is at risk, at the bottom of the group 1 ranking with just two points scored and zero wins so far.

Statistics and precedents — Croatia and Denmark have met seven times. The balance of the precedents is in favor of the Croats with four wins against two of the opponents, then a draw. Before the first leg played in June, the last match was in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup: passage of the round won by Dalic’s team after penalties. The Danes’ most recent victory came in a friendly on 10 February 1999: 0-1, Sand’s decisive goal. See also Guangzhou Youth AFC Champions League 6-game losing streak, 0 goals, and significant progress.

The tip: Under 2.5 — Croatia and Denmark have finished their last two Nations League games with two goals scored in total. That’s why a good chance can be the Under 2.5 team: 1.65 is the proposal of 888Sport and Leovegas, 1.62 that of Novibet.

The point about odds — There is great balance for the bookmakers for the final outcome of the challenge. Three fundamental points are up for grabs for the race for first place in group 1. Croatia is slightly favored: the eventual victory of Dalic’s men is evaluated 2.50 by Planetwin, 2.45 according to Snai and Sisal. Denmark’s possible success is offered 3.20 by 888Sport and Leovegas, 3 by Goldbet. The X stands at the value of 3.20 on Bet365, 3.10 according to Betfair and Better. The two national teams have scored two consecutive No Goals in the most recent outings, this bet is worth 1.91 according to 888Sport and Leovegas, 1.85 for Planetwin.

Attention also to the X first time combined with the signs 1 and 2: the tie in the 45 ‘combined with the victory of Croatia is proposed at 5.85 by Goldbet and Better, 5.50 according to Betfair. Combined with the success of Denmark it is even worth 7 on 888Sport and Leovegas, 6.30 on Novibet. While the first half X and the final X together are rated 4.50 by Bet365, 4.35 according to Goldbet and Better.

19 September – 20:14

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

