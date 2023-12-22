Cruz Azul will look for a replacement for Kevin Castaño

The Colombian midfielder was only in the institution for six months before making the leap to Europe. By Diward Leroy 21/12/2023 – 22:54hs CST © ETZEL ESPINOSA

The Colombian midfielder was only in the institution for six months before making the leap to Europe. What of Blue Cross It is pass market It’s surprising even strangers. Once Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi were officially presented as sports director and coach, respectively, The cement team focused on closing new signings and complement a squad that aspires to everything for the next tournament.

Although it was thought that Moisés Ramírez, Camilo Candido, Gonzalo Piovi, Luis Jiménez, and Toro Fernández were enough, the reality is very different in the corridors of La Noria. With the departure of Kevin Castaño to Russian football, the celestials have positioned themselves with the idea of ​​finding a replacement for the Colombian midfielder.

This was reported by journalist Armando Melgar, from Fox Sports, who also assured that they are also looking for a footballer with a left profile given the more than certain departure of Moisés Vieira to Fortaleza, from Brazil.

“Blue Cross. They are looking for a replacement for Kevin Castaño and… they are also looking for a player on the left side. There is one spot left for an NFM player (Not trained in Mexico),” reads the communicator’s publication on his social networks. If the sports journalist’s information is confirmed, Cruz Azul would have seven signings for Clausura 2024.

Cruz Azul would also have asked about Rogelio Funes Mori

Information regarding the transfer market has been the order of the day for weeks. This Thursday, December 21, a rumor also arose that Cruz Azul would be interested in the services of Rogelio Funes Mori, Ramiro’s twin, the defender who was part of the celestial team two tournaments ago before his departure to River Plate.

“They assure me that #CruzAzul and #Toluca consulted with #Rayados about Rogelio Funes Mori.” wrote journalist Mac Reséndiz on her social networks. The possibility of seeing Funes Mori in Cruz Azul is not far-fetched. The Rayados de Monterrey want to get rid of the footballer and valued him at about $3 million dollars, a figure more than acceptable for the coffers of La Maquina.

When does Closing 2024 start for Cruz Azul?

Cruz Azul will start the tournament next Saturday, January 13 in a match against Pachuca that will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Although there were doubts about the venue that would host the match due to the renovations that are being carried out at the Azteca Stadium, from the newspaper The Universal Sports They shed some light on the issue and assured that the cement producers will serve as the venue for this duel at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, also known as the Blue Stadium.

