Cuban Judo Shines at Pan American Games, Securing Five Gold Medals

Cuban judo surpasses predictions and wins five gold medals at Pan American Games

Cuban judo has exceeded expectations at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023, winning a total of five gold medals and one bronze medal so far. This performance has already equaled the number of crowns achieved by Cuba four years ago in Lima 2019.

The president of the Cuban Federation and National Commissioner, Rafael Manso, had high hopes for the team, aiming for three gold medals despite having one less division. The Cuban judokas fought with determination, showcasing their talent and skill in the individual events.

The first gold medals were won by Maylín del Toro (63kg) and Idelannis Gómez (70kg). Following them, Iván Silva (90kg), Idalis Ortiz (78kg), and Andy Granda (+100kg) also claimed the prestigious titles. The team event is still to come, adding even more excitement to the competition.

In the men’s 90kg division, Iván Silva emerged as the champion by defeating Brazilian Rafael Macedo by ippon (disqualification). Silva, who already won the gold medal in Lima 2019, expressed his satisfaction with his performance and praised his physical condition and grip techniques. He shared his ambition to win an Olympic medal in Paris 2024 and dedicated his victory to his mother, emphasizing her role as his greatest motivation.

Idalis Ortiz dominated the women’s 78kg division, securing her fourth Pan American Games gold medal. She triumphed over the Colombian Brigitte Carabali, who received three shidos. Ortiz revealed her determination to succeed and mentioned that she visualizes her next medal before going to bed every night. She also highlighted her strategy to surpass all her rivals, not just focus on defeating a specific opponent. Despite not being at her peak performance level yet, she aims to be ready for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Andy Granda from Matanzas won the gold medal in the men’s +100kg division for the second consecutive time in the Pan American Games. Facing Chilean Francisco Solís, Granda showcased his skills and determination by winning with a spectacular ippon. He expressed his gratitude to the William Soler hospital group, who provided care for his son, and dedicated his victory to the people of Cuba, his family, and his father, who has been his best coach throughout his career.

The Cuban judo team’s exceptional performance at the Pan American Games is a testament to the discipline’s vitality in the country. With the team event still to come, fans and supporters eagerly anticipate more achievements from the talented Cuban judokas.

