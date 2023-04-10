Original title: Cummings has 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Feld still has a double-double in the face of strict defense

On April 10, Beijing time, the Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball team played at home against the Shanxi Fenjiu Men’s Basketball Team. The Guangsha men’s basketball team maintained the lead throughout the game and won a big victory 103-81. Although both teams sent three foreign aids to play, the protagonists of this game are still local players such as Sun Minghui, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, and Yuan Shuai.

Cummings of the Guangsha team has recovered, scoring 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal. Welzer scored 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Wells scored 2 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound and 1 assist. Under the strict defense, Feld of the Shanxi team still played his due role as the core of the team, scoring 18 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds. Simmons scored 8 points and Wilms scored 4 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

After the opening game, the Shanxi team sent out a starting lineup that was different from the previous ones, including Simmons, Zhang Ning, and Wang Ruheng, who were originally on the bench. Although the Shanxi team took the initiative to seek changes, the Guangsha team was definitely stronger and started 7-0. Returning from the timeout, Simmons broke the deadlock. For the Shanxi team, only Simmons and Zhang Ning have the ability to attack independently in this lineup. Later, although Simmons had a strong desire to attack, his efficiency was not high, especially when he was intercepted by Zhu Junlong. With 5 minutes and 24 seconds left, Simmons hit a 3-pointer and then scored a layup. After Cummings played, he also made relatively stable contributions on the offensive end. Help the team end the first quarter 32-17.

In the second quarter, Feld assisted the former coach and hit a 3-pointer. The Shanxi team did very poorly in rebound protection in the first half, and was repeatedly grabbed by the Guangsha team in offensive rebounds, forming a second attack opportunity. Feld made consecutive shots and passes, leading the Shanxi team to gradually catch up with the score. Wilms played half a quarter after playing and scored 4 points, including a long-lost dunk. Wilms’ playing time has been greatly reduced this season, and his personal competitive state has declined rapidly. With 2 minutes and 40 seconds left, Welzer grabbed an offensive rebound and retreated outside the three-point line to make a hit.

In the third quarter, Welzer assisted Hu Jinqiu to score, and then grabbed a defensive rebound. The three foreign players of the Guangsha team are all functional players, and there are no super scorers like Ma Shang and Blakeney. With 8 minutes and 20 seconds left, Welzer finally hit a 3-pointer and finally made one of the 7 shots. Feld sent consecutive assists to Chang Lin and Zhang Ning. Under the strict defense of the Guangsha team, Feld’s ball play and organizational skills were not affected much. At the same time, Feld also has a personal offensive score.

In the fourth quarter, with 10 minutes left, Cummings counterattacked and dunked. The take-off height was not enough, so he dunked directly. The Shanxi team counterattacked, and Wilms failed to make a layup after two big strides. Wilms has seriously degraded his athletic ability this year. If two seasons ago, this kind of breakthrough layup would be his best scoring method. The guest commentator also mentioned: “If Wilms can’t perform well in the playoffs, it will be difficult to find a job in the top 15 teams next year.”

Cummings scored a layup and scored 15 points. His offense feels relatively good today. In addition, he has 8 rebounds and 6 assists. It is the best performer among the three foreign players of the Guangsha team. The Guangsha team reached the finals last season, but was swept by the Liaoning team 0-4. The main reason was that Hu Jinqiu and Zhao Yanhao were absent due to injuries, but the lack of strength of the two foreign players was also a major reason. If the Guangsha team can successfully pass the Shanxi hurdle, they will face the second-placed Guangdong team in the regular season in the 8-to-4 game. To defeat the 11th champion, in addition to Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, and Sun Minghui continuing to exert their strength, the three foreign aids must also play a greater role.

(Sword wind hits the face)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: