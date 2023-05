Yuri Rodionov failed in the first round of the French Open. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria, who slipped into the main draw as a “lucky loser”, lost clearly 2:6 4:6 3:6 to Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Sunday in Paris. Rodionov lost to Pouille in the third qualifying round, so the Lower Austrian couldn’t take his second chance either.

First round: Yuri Rodionov (AUT) Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2:6 4:6 3:6