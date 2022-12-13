No gold medal for the Junior men’s national curling team.

At the group B world championship which ended today a Lohja (Finland), Italy loses 7-2 to China and therefore returns home with a prestigious silver medal around its neck. In any case, the most important objective of this world championship review had already become a reality on Monday evening: qualification for the World A scheduled between the end of February and the beginning of March in Füssen, Germany. So congratulations to the two boys from Cortina in the selection, i.e. the skip Giacomo Colli e Francesco De Zannaflanked by Simone Piffer (Cembra), Stephen Gilli e Francesco Vigliani (Sporting Pinerolo). To train the Azzurrini coaches Marco Marianialso from Cortina.