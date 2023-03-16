Original title: Curry scored 8 three-pointers and blasted 50 points: only 4 free throws in the game maxed out the record, but the Warriors suffered from away problems

Beijing time on March 16th, in the whole game, Curry made 20 of 28 shots, 8 of 14 three-pointers, 2 of 4 free throws, blasted 50 points and 6 assists, broke the record, but failed to save the savior. remove.

The Warriors have to keep the fifth place in the Western Conference in this battle. However, their away record this season is terrible, with only 7 wins and 26 losses before.

Facing the Clippers away, the Warriors fell behind by another 3 points at halftime. Fortunately, Curry was in excellent form. In the first half, in 19 minutes, he made 8 of 12 shots, 4 of 7 three-pointers, 20 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and 2 steals.

It is worth mentioning that Curry has also completed a milestone. He has scored 10,000 three-pointers in his career, the first in history, and deserves to be the greatest shooter in history. In the third quarter, Curry started his personal scoring performance. As soon as he came up, he hit a three-pointer. After the Clippers led by 10 points, Curry broke out completely, broke through an emergency stop jumper, counterattacked and chased for a layup, and also had a three-pointer from the outside, and then made a three-pointer, and also had a European layup, which was unstoppable. At the end of the third quarter, Curry sent a fairy ball again. Facing the back and forth attacks of Mann and Plumlee, he sent a pick basket before falling to the ground and hit the rebound. See also Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers and the national team at the same time to go to the European Championships. In this way, throughout the third quarter, Curry made 9 of 11, 3 of 4 three-pointers, and scored 21 points. At the end of the three quarters, he has scored 41 points. In the fourth quarter, the Clippers opened up a double-digit point difference and pushed the Warriors to a desperate situation. Curry stepped forward again, scoring 6 points in a row, keeping the suspense. Since then, he scored 50+. Unfortunately, the Clippers blossomed more and still had the last laugh. In this battle, Curry broke the record in a row: 1. The total career three-point score reached 10,000 points, the first in history. 2. 20+ in the 600th game of his career. 3. For the 39th time in his career, he hit 20+ points in a single quarter, continuing to refresh the historical record. Kobe ranked second with 36 times. 4. The 35-year-old averaged at least 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game, the oldest player in history to achieve this data. 5. The seventh single quarter scored 20+ with 0 free throws, which is the most in history, and the second most is Thompson (6 times). 6. Curry has become the player with the most 40+ points in team history over the age of 35. 7. Scored 50+ points for the second time this season, and became the seventh oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points. 8. The first player in history to score 50+ and make at least 8 three-pointers among players aged 35 or over. 9. The number of career assists surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5660), and came to the 48th place in the history assist list. See also Chelsea are considering buying Barcelona defender Durst for £30 million 10. 7 times 50+ after the age of 30, surpassing Jordan, and tied for the first place in history with Chamberlain.Return to Sohu to see more

