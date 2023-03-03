Original title: Curry’s comeback time exposed!Cole reveals that he is expected to play in the Lakers training game again and is in good condition

On March 3, Beijing time, Warriors coach Cole revealed in an interview that Curry may return in the game against the Lakers next Monday, and he will not play in back-to-back games today and tomorrow. This is also in line with the previous report of Woj, who once said that Curry is expected to come back next week for three consecutive games, and the earliest is a battle against the Lakers.

According to reports from Warriors reporters, Curry participated in the team’s training match again today. When talking about Curry’s performance in the training game, Cole said with a smile: “He looks good.” Meng Chao, the reporter in front of him, also posted pictures of Curry’s training. He waved at the camera and smiled.

Earlier, Curry said in an interview with NBC Sports that the competition in the Western Conference is fierce and every remaining game is crucial. "On every game night, every win and every loss means something. It helped us realize that we struggled a bit at the beginning of the season and try to find some momentum. The last 20 games, every game The game, every round has a lot of pressure, try to fight for more, see if we can get home advantage. At least, try to stay out of the play-offs." Curry also said: "When we are all here, I am always very confident, because we have proved that we can do it, and we have done it before." See also Ball King Bailey: I have recovered well and the hospital also issued a statement saying that the current state has been "stabilized"_ICU The Warriors are currently 32 wins and 30 losses, temporarily ranking fifth in the Western Conference. According to Curry, they have to try to gain home court advantage, even if they can't achieve it, at least they must avoid entering the play-offs.

