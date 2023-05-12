A “retroactive” release in a certain sense, which we were unable to publish in time, before the match 1 of the semi-finals of the roller hockey Serie A1. Lodi, one of the two semifinalists, has a long tradition of organized support as well as an old rivalry with the current opponent, Forte dei Marmi. The match was marked by various controversies in the organizational phase and choices not at all shared by and with the fans who, in fact, explain their choice to take off in this way.

***

Curva Severino Bianchetti is reluctantly forced to give up on Wednesday’s away match in enemy territory. Not being present following our beloved colors is for Us

not an easy and painful decision but NOT BEING

PUPPETS we can’t behave like puppets. The latest ingenious idea was to anticipate match 1 of the championship semifinal to 18:30 on a weekday, all just a few days away from the very important challenge.

Choice taken after a question and answer between the TWO companies afraid of seeing the millionaire taking of the match vanish (and consequently of the next one) due to the concomitance with the Champions League match.

So it was decided to play the match in a time slot where only a few well-off elected officials and a few pensioners can participate.

CCC HOCKEY IS NOT FOOTBALL € € € RESPECT FOR THE ULTRAS CONTINUE PRAISE, CONTINUE CURVE SEVERINO BIANCHETTI !!!