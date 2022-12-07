Nothing to do, the B&b Hotels adventure is over and it remains to be seen whether it will be possible to organize at least one continental team, i.e. from the third division. There will certainly no longer be the professional team of French manager Jerome Pineau, who dreamed big for 2023 to the point of having involved the city of Paris as a sponsor. And having practically finished with Mark Cavendish, someone who is fighting for the title of best sprinter of all time and who would have gone on the hunt in 2023 for the record for stages won on the Tour, currently shared with Eddy Merckx at 34. Instead nothing to do and now for most of the riders and staff it won’t be easy to find accommodation for next year. The fate of Cavendish is therefore uncertain. For our Luca Mozzato, who stood out in 2022 with many good placements with the French team’s shirt, he will very likely land at Arkea-Samsic.