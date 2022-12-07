

Burano, 5 September 2022. (Riccardo Fabi, NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Percentage of Italians convinced that the increase in inflation will last for a long time 92,7

That one’s standard of living will go down 69,3

Who are eating away at their savings to deal with inflation 64,4

Percentage of Italians who consider the excessive differences between the salaries of employees and managers unbearable 87,8

Who consider the millionaire severance payments from managers unbearable 86,6

Too low taxes paid by big tech companies 84,1

The use of private jets 73,5

Number of those entitled to vote who abstained in the last elections, voted for a blank or no ballot 18 million

Number of provinces in which non-voters exceeded 50 per cent 12

Percentage increase in non-voters between the 2006 and 2022 elections 102,6

Percentage of Italians who, thinking about the sequence of pandemic, war and environmental crisis, feel sad 89,7

Percentage of Italians convinced that distant events can radically change their daily lives 84,5

That they fear a nuclear conflict could break out 61,1

Let Italy enter the war 57,7

Percentage of Italians who fear falling victim to crimes 51,7

Percentage decrease in the number of all crimes over the past ten years 25,4

Number of families living in conditions of absolute poverty 1.9 million

Percentage of the total 7,5

Percentage of young people who left the education and training system early 12,7

Percentage of decrease of pupils in Italian schools in the last five years 4,7

Change in the number of people between the ages of 19 and 24 due to demographic decline, in 2042 compared to today -760.000