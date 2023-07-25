Home » Cycling: Colombian Lopez suspended by the UCI on suspicion of doping
Sports

Cycling: Colombian Lopez suspended by the UCI on suspicion of doping

by admin
Cycling: Colombian Lopez suspended by the UCI on suspicion of doping

The Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez was stopped by the International Cycling Union (UCI) due to an anti-doping investigation. Lopez is being investigated “for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks preceding the 2022 Giro d’Italia”, he informed the UCI regarding the decision to “provisionally suspend the rider, pending the final decision”.

The Colombian had withdrawn during the fourth stage of last year’s pink race, complaining of hip problems. Third in the Giro d’Italia and in the Vuelta 2018, the 29-year-old climber should have taken part in the cycling world championships in Glasgow, from 3 to 13 August, but the UCI decided otherwise, stating that the decision was taken after evidence obtained by the police in Spain and the Spanish National Anti-Doping Organization.

Lopez was fired from the Astana team last December for alleged links with a Spanish doctor who is suspected of administering doping. The Colombian, who denies any connection to doping, was signed by third division Team Medellin-EPM in early 2023, winning the Tour de San Juan in Argentina and the Tour de Colombia.

See also  The video of the maxi fall at the cycling Étoile de Bessèges, in France - Corriere TV

You may also like

Football – Saudi Arabia: Indecent offer for Kylian...

Switzerland wins against the Philippines 2-0

Eden Hazard Rejects MLS Offer, Awaits European Club...

Football: Atalanta, the sale of Boga to Nice...

Mbappé: PSG receive astronomical transfer offer from Saudi...

Poland Open: Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson...

Newcomer Ngankam tough and confident

World Swimming Championships the program for Wednesday 26...

England transfer: For Newcastle’s finances: will Saudi Arabia...

Bears training camp preview: Justin Fields’ command of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy