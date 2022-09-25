Here he is, the new cycling world champion. Remco Evenepoel, Belgian, 22, two-wheeled talent gets up on the pedals 59 kilometers from the finish, with an attack on the Mount Pleasantcon climb, and with that desire to take the world that only suffering can give. He arrives with more than 2 minutes of advantage. It is his very personal victory after the terrible fall in the descent from the Muro di Sormano at the Giro di Lombardia 2020 in which he fractured his pelvis – very painful – and he had to grit his teeth to not give up and face a very long rehabilitation that then led him returning to the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

So, here it is Evenepoel. Mock everyone, take off the big favorites, Van Aert above all, leave Pogacar behind, make the void and hit the long-dreamed result. He is the seventh youngest world champion in history and the whole of Belgium – a country where cycling is daily bread – is celebrating. “It is my second world title – he says -. But it certainly cannot be compared to the one won in the junior category. It is wonderful to end with a victory like this”. Talented in all sports, until seven years ago he was the director of the Belgian Under-17 football team who grew up in the Anderlecht nursery. Then, from football he moved on to cycling and this was the season of his consecration of him. After winning the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Vuelta, here is the third pearl of the collection, the World Cup. “I knew I had to attack from a distance, on the climb my legs responded well, but it must be said that the whole team ran very well – he adds -: everyone had to perform a task. I have always dreamed of this jersey, it is the crowning achievement of a fantastic season. I still don’t believe it. “

The podium and the Italians.

On the podium and silver is the French Laporte; bronze to the Australian and host Matthews. Fourth Van Aert and fifth an excellent Matteo Trentin, the best of the Italians. Eighth Bettiol.

Il caso Van der Poel

World championship to forget for the Dutch ace, who retired after 30 km of racing. During the night he had a fight with a group of teenagers who were making noise in the hotel preventing him from sleeping. Result: interrogation with the local police, passport withdrawal and bail release at 4 am. The hearing on Tuesday. After the Djokovic case, Australia has another episode to forget for sport.