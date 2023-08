Ondřej Macík’s athletic career took a steep upward path in the last month. Back in July, for the 22-year-old sprinter, just participating in the World Championships still seemed like a distant goal. Now he is in the semi-finals of the 200m in Budapest. As one of only four Europeans. “If someone had told me this a month ago, I would have laughed at him,” he admitted.

