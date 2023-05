Czech striker Dominik Kubalík, who became the top scorer of the hockey world championships in Tampere and Riga with eight goals, made it to the All Star team of the tournament in a vote of accredited journalists. With 12 points from eight games, the 27-year-old Detroit forward was the second most productive player behind the American Rocco Grimaldi and appeared among the awardees as the only player from teams that were already eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook