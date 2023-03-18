It was Trae Young (25 points, 12 assists) who signed the decisive action by stealing, in the last minute, the ball from the hands of Stephen Curry, the match still in the balance (119-123) then going to register the decisive lay-up. The new beautiful evening of the leader of the Warriors (31 points), like that of Kevon Looney (18 points, 16 rebounds), were not enough to stem the current problem of his Warriors. The defending champions, who played without Draymond Green, suspended for his sixteenth technical foul of the year conceded in the previous game against the LA Clippers (126-134 despite 50 points from Curry), cannot do it outside. and have just suffered a tenth defeat in a row away from their base.