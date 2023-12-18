[Damei Guangdong]Tens of thousands of runners gathered in the 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon in Shaoguan! Tens of thousands of runners gathered in Shaoguan! 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon starts

Tens of Thousands of Runners Gather in the 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon in Shaoguan

The 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon kicked off on December 17 at the main gate of Danxia Mountain, a world geopark in Shaoguan City. Tens of thousands of runners from all over the world participated in the event, enjoying the beautiful ecological environment of the World Natural Heritage site while competing in three categories: full marathon (42.195 kilometers), half-marathon (21.0975 kilometers), and fun run (5 kilometers).

The event showcased the diverse natural beauty of the Lingnan region and attracted runners of all levels, from professional athletes to recreational enthusiasts. Participants were able to experience the stunning landscapes of Danxia Mountain as they traversed the course, making for a truly memorable and picturesque marathon experience.

The 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon highlighted the appeal of Shaoguan as a destination for sports tourism, drawing attention to its unique geological features and natural attractions. The event not only provided a platform for athletic competition but also promoted the preservation and appreciation of the Danxia Mountain World Natural Heritage site.

The marathon was a testament to the splendor of Lingnan and the spirit of sportsmanship, bringing together individuals from different backgrounds to celebrate the beauty of the natural world through the exhilarating activity of running.

As the 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon concluded, participants and spectators alike were left with a lasting impression of the breathtaking landscapes and the camaraderie that the event inspired. The success of the marathon solidified its status as a premier international running event and cemented Shaoguan’s reputation as a captivating destination for nature lovers and athletes.

The 2023 Danxia Mountain Marathon was a testament to the vitality and allure of Shaoguan, showcasing its natural wonders and providing an unforgettable experience for all who took part.

