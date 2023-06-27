Home » Damian Lillard isn’t asking for a trade but wants to see how the Blazers fare in free agency
Damian Lillard isn't asking for a trade but wants to see how the Blazers fare in free agency

Damian Lillard isn’t asking for a trade but wants to see how the Blazers fare in free agency

The meeting between the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard, which took place on Monday, was very watched by many NBA franchises.

Lillard did not request the trade but is waiting to understand how the Blazers will move on the market before making any decisions about his future.

“Lillard didn’t want to put pressure on the Blazers. He wants to see how they perform in free agency,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“At the end of the season Lillard told the franchise ‘get me experienced players’.”

But Portland came back from the draft with one rookie and no veterans. Lillard wants to give the Trail Blazers freedom to move in the market.

