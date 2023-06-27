Home » Who is Dan Cohen, the activist who insulted Iván Duque in the United States?
Who is Dan Cohen, the activist who insulted Iván Duque in the United States?

Several media outlets in Colombia have strongly criticized the way in which David Cohen approaches Iván Duque and then verbally attacks him, calling him a “murderer”, “paraco” and “drug trafficker”. A fact that has cast doubt on whether the man is really a journalist as he is identified through his Twitter account.

As far as has been known, Cohen is a correspondent for the Redacted newspaper, an American media outlet, as well as founder of a page called ‘Uncaptured News‘ of investigative multimedia journalism. However, due to the audiovisual piece that today went viral in Colombia, many have questioned whether he is really a journalist and have described the man as a “political activist” due to the accusations, without evidence, against Duque.

On his Twitter account, Dan Cohen accumulates 121,000 followers and among his publications are several against US politicians, several well-known Colombian journalists whom he has even described as allies of ‘political-mafia clans’, as well as trills against vaccines. of COVID-19.

In the midst of the scandal with Duque, Dan Cohen has also come up with a photo in which he poses, several meters away, with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

