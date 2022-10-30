A Dancing with the stars 2022 is tango between Alex Di Giorgio and Moreno Porcu. During the fourth episode of the program Milly Carlucci – broadcast on Saturday 29 October – la gay couple he enchanted with a tango on the notes of a sensual version of “C’est la vie” by Achille Lauro. A dance – which was originally danced by couples of men – which thrilled the audience and the jury.

“Very emotional”Underlines in fact Ivan Zazzaroni. Carolyn Smith, the only dance expert among the jurors, praised the performance, highlighting how there was fairness between the two for the role of ‘leader-follow’ of the couple: “The role of follow leader is very important, that is who leads and between they had an exchange and I really liked this ”. In other words, in this choreography the swimmer and his teacher were versatile and there was no top and bottom. “I appreciated the exchange between those who leadthere was no monotony “is the comment of Guillermo Mariotto while Fabio Canino:” What satisfaction, a very modern tango”.

A dance that seems to have silenced the couple’s discrepancies. Di Giorgio and Porcu would therefore seem to have found the right agreement on the dance floor after a not so easy start. “The quarrels between us? But it’s not true!“Had declared the swimmer guest Serena Bortone to” Today is another day “. “Selvaggia (Lucarelli, ed) opened this question about the fact that we didn’t get along, but in reality what she saw was an exchange of different ideas. Initially we struggled to understand each other. We talk and get to know each other during the lessons ”are Di Giorgio’s words recalling that for him this is a new world. “Everyone starts from a different point, I work alone in swimming” he said to “Today is another day” where he also recalled how the issue of homosexuality in sport is still a taboo. “In the sporting environment it was not really accepted, that was a moment in which I did not feel protected by the environment in which I was, I did not feel at ease. If in this moment, paradoxically, there is a place where I can feel protected to be myself, to be able to express who I amit is definitely this program, it is definitely Dancing with the stars ”Di Giorgio had declared so much that the idea of dance with another gay guy was born from him: “I needed to have a person by my side who could complete me in the dance and who could understand me”.