Dani Alves and the allegations of sexual violence: “The relationship existed, but consenting” – Football

Called to testify before the judge, Dani Alves he defended himself against the indictment of sexual assault for which he has been in prison since last January 20th. The facts date back to December 30, when the former Juve and Barça allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub in the Catalan capital. In court Alves stated that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the alleged victim.

Dani Alves: “Mutual sexual attraction”

At first the footballer had claimed that he had not talked to the woman, but he later changed his story, explaining that he was denying it to save his marriage. The player explained to the judge that, at the time of the meeting in the disco, there was a mutual sexual attraction between him and the woman. The court rejected the request for Alves of probation for the risk of absconding. A trial has not yet been set. The player’s lawyer Christopher Martelltold local media that he was satisfied with Alves’ testimony.

January 20th Alves he had been arrested based on evidence gathered during the initial investigation by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses. Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault encompasses a wide range of crimes, from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can be served with a maximum sentence of 15 years.

