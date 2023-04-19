Serbian Open match schedule for Wednesday | Sport

The rain caused a big problem for the organizers, so they had to adjust the schedule they made earlier today.

Laslo Đere and Borna Ćorić (11 a.m.) Dušan Lajović – winner Hamad Međedović – Gregoar Barer Djokovic – Aše (3 p.m.) Popirin – Molčan

However, the rain that fell in the afternoon hours on Tuesday she made it impossible to continue the matches Hamad Međedović – Gregoar Barrer and Juan Pablo Variljas – Igo Gaston, while Damir Džumhur and Liam Broudi did not even start their 1st round duel.

Thus, the organizers had to “overturn” the original schedule that they brought earlier today, in order to fit the matches from Tuesday together with the one from Wednesday.

According to the earlier plan, Laslo Đere and Borna Ćorić will be the first to go to the Central Court at 11 a.m., followed by the continuation of the Međedović – Barer match, and according to the earlier plan, Đoković and Aše should play their match no earlier than 3 p.m.

At the end of their duel, the audience on the Central Court will see Gael Monfis and Jirži Lehečka in action.

From 11 a.m., a doubles match between Nikola Ćaćić / Miomir Kecmanović – Ajsam-Ul-Hak Kureši / Hunter Rees will be played on the “Grandstand” court, after which Damir Džumhur will face Liam Broudi on the same court. After the duel BH. and the British tennis player, Variljas and Gaston will play on the “Grandstand” court, followed by Popirin and Molčan.

On Court 1 from 11:00 a.m., Jamie Murray / Michael Venus will play against Talon Grikspor / Bart Stevens, while the remaining doubles matches announced for Wednesday will be played on the same court. Brothers Ivan and Matej Sabanov will play against Fransiska Cabral and Aleksandar Nedovjesov, followed by a duel between Aldin Šetkić and Jason Taylor with Sander Gilles Joran Fligen, and then a duel between Andre Goranson (Sweden) / Ben McLaughlin (Japan) – Andrej Golubev (Kazakhstan) / Denis Molčanov (Ukraine).