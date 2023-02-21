Home Sports Dani Alves: Brazilian kept in jail over sexual assault allegation after court reject bail request
Dani Alves: Brazilian kept in jail over sexual assault allegation after court reject bail request

Dani Alves rejoined Barcelona for a second spell last season before leaving in the summer

Brazil’s Dani Alves has had a request to be released from jail on bail rejected by a Spanish court as an investigation into an alleged sexual assault continues.

Alves, 39, has been held since January over an allegation he assaulted a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

His lawyer had asked for him to be released if he surrendered his passport and wore an electronic tag.

The court rejected the request, saying it considered him to be a flight risk.

“There is a high risk of fleeing as… the severe punishment he faces in the present case and his economic [resources] might would make it possible for him… to leave Spain at any time,” the Barcelona court said in a statement.

Mexican club Pumas UNAM terminated Alves’ contract in January when he was remanded in custody.

Alves played 408 matches for Barcelona across two spells, winning six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues between 2008 and 2016.

The defender has also played for Paris St-Germain and Juventus among other clubs and has made 126 appearances for Brazil, including playing twice at the 2022 World Cup.

