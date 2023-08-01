Dani Alves on trial for rape, risks 10 years – Football

Dani Alves has been indicted and will be tried in Barcelona for the crime of sexual assault, for the events that took place on December 30, 2022 in the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan city. The Brazilian, who won 42 titles in his career including 3 Champions Leagues with the Blaugrana and 2 Copa America and Olympic gold in Tokyo with Brazil, was arrested in January on charges of assaulting and raping a 23-year-old girl .





According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’ reports, the magistrate who is handling his case has also set a bail of 150 thousand euros, but for now he remains in prison because the Court believes that the danger of escape is still real. The judge has set the testimony of the Brazilian footballer for Thursday 3 August, a mandatory procedure after the accusation and after the closure of the investigation. The Court of Barcelona has in fact concluded that there is enough evidence and clues to initiate a trial. Dani Alves, who at first denied the facts, and then changed his version and said that the sexual intercourse he had in the club’s bathroom was consensual, risks a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.





After Dani Alves’ hearing, the ball will pass to the Court of Barcelona which, once the requests for sanctions have been completed, will set the start of the trial. It will probably take place between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, one year after the start of the prison for the former footballer.



