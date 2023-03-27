“His battle is not over, but we can finally say that his life is no longer in danger“. The long-awaited announcement comes a month after thecerebral hemorrhage which he had hit Daniel Scardina after a workout. Since February 28, the boxer known as “King Toretto” had been hospitalized at the Humanitas hospital in Milan, after having undergone head surgery. Today Scardina was discharged from the ward of intensive therapy.

In a post on the athlete’s Instagram profile, it was his brother Giovanni who gave the good news to all Scardina fans and boxing enthusiasts: “Four weeks after that afternoon that turned into the worst nightmare imaginable – he wrote – today I am here to give you the news that many have been waiting for: the clinical conditions of Daniele they keep getting better and today he was discharged from intensive care to continue the treatment path initially in Department and later in a rehabilitation center specialized”.

Then, thanks to themedical team of the intensive care unit of the Humanitas clinical institute “which in recent weeks – underlined Giovanni Scardina – has taken care of Daniele in an extraordinary way. Equally impossible is to describe the gratitude that we feel for our God who accompanied the doctors, Daniele and all of us, in this difficult journey. Thank you too for the nearness that you have shown us by walking alongside us in this terrible moment, it’s nice to know that so many people have had a thought for my brother ”. “The road is uphill, but we have faith”, he concluded.