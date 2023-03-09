For more than a week now the boxer Daniel Scardina is in a coma in intensive care at clinical humanity of Rozzano. The HIGHLANDS in training, the urgent operation and then the pharmacological coma. On Wednesday evening the promoter of “King Toretto”, Alessandro You searchhe explained toAnsa that “even today we have news positiveDaniele’s condition continues to improve“. “We have just left the hospital – she added – the doctors have reassured us that his is improving clinical picture and since the indicators bode well, they decided to wait a few more days to start recovery procedures. They want to create the optimal conditions for this step”.

A message of hope, therefore, that comes from one of the people closest to Scardina. Cherchi collaborates with the champion since 2019 and today he was with his family, still in the hospital together with a group of amici historians. And his brother Giovanni Scardina, using the Instagram profile of the boxer, posted a message for all supportersinviting them to join in a moment of prayer for him. “A week ago Daniele began the most important battle of his life and today he silently continues to fight to win it. The Scardina family thanks the doctors, who have never missed a support e incredible attention and also thanks everyone who with a message it’s a thought they gathered around our Dani with affection”. “Those who know and love Daniele know how much the wedding ring and the community they are very important values for him”.