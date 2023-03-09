Home News Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen kissing
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen kissing

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen kissing

As reported by local media, the superstar and the reggaeton singer went out last Tuesday, March 7, at night with a group of friends, including Kylie Jenner, the model’s sister, to a restaurant in Los Angeles. According to ‘The US SUN’ the couple was very affectionate. In the previously exposed image, it shows Kendall in a military green jacket, while Bad Bunny in his characteristic baggy pants and black jacket joins in a kiss just before getting into a vehicle.

The fact has already spread throughout a large part of the world and comments are already being made about the couple of the moment, who have social networks at their feet, commenting on every detail.

How much does Bad Bunny charge for a show?

The truth is that the singer of ‘Pretty eyes’has managed to grow and make himself known not only in his country or region but throughout the world, filling stadiums in cities where he has up to two dates, for which he has managed to make a fortune with each of his presentations for which Bad Bunny would be charging a significant sum, even recently it was revealed that in his most recent tour ‘Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tourwill receive about 7.7 million dollars.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican who won two Grammys on the night of November 17, 2022 and has positioned himself as one of the most important reggaeton singers in the world has a fortune of 18 million dollars, a figure given by the web portal ‘Celebrity Net Worth’.

It should be noted that the interpreter of ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ appeared in Medellín with two dates and one in Bogotá.

In this way, the bad rabbit, who is one of the 22 most listened to artists in the world, with more than eight million views on Spotify and 44.4 million YouTube subscribers will make Colombians vibrate with their successes.

