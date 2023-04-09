He died while doing the thing he loved most and that made him famous: going to bicycle. The heart of Dario Acquaroli, 48 years old, a symbol of mountain biking in Italy for a decade, stopped riding today, following an illness on his bike in the Bergamo mountains. Born March 10, 1975 a St. John Whitein the province of Bergamo, Acquaroli has been twice World Champion specialty, in 1993 as a junior and in 1996 as a U23. The news of the death of the former world champion was communicated directly by the Federation Italian cycling. A career full of successes and satisfactions that of Acquaroli: his first professional contract at the age of 16 with the Bianchi team, he raced 19 world championships with the National Italian between cross-country and marathon, winning 2 European titles (1992, 1993) and 2 world titles. Italian champion five times (1992, 1993, 1996, 2000, 2005) with the jersey of different teams: Team Bianchi, Full-Dynamix and Larm Synthesis. Golden Collar for Sporting Merit from CONI, he retired from high-level activity in 2008. After him he remained in the world of sport with positions in Vittoria and, in recent years, as Marketing Manager in Merida. The president of the Off-road Commission recalled this with emotion Massimo Ghirotto, who had him as a rider in Bianchi, as well as the many who knew and followed him in those years, appreciating him for his sporting and human abilities. President Cordian Dagnonion behalf of the entire Federal Council, the Federation and the world of cycling, expressed his deepest condolences to his family members for the tragic disappearance.