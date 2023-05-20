Darmstadt fixes promotion to the German Bundesliga

SV Darmstadt 98 secured early promotion to the German Bundesliga with the Austrians Emir Karic and Mathias Honsak. Coach Torsten Lieberknecht’s team defeated 1. FC Magdeburg 1-0 in the second division on Friday evening and, with 67 points two games before the end of the season, can no longer be pushed out of the promotion places. The Lilies are returning to the House of Lords after six years.

With his twelfth goal of the season in the 36th minute, Darmstadt striker Phillip Tietz became the match winner for the southern Hessians, who are not yet champions. Former Altacher Karic (25) played through on the right wing, former Salzburger Honsak (26) came on as a substitute in the 70th minute. Karic has made 27 league appearances this season, Honsak has been injured for a long time and has scored four goals in 13 league games this year.

Darmstadt caused a sensation in the era of head coach Dirk Schuster, when the traditional club between 2013 and 2015 rose from the third to the second and then to the first division. In 2017 the “lilies” descended again.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball