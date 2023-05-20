A seven-year wait, which is finally about to expire: there are less than 48 hours left for the show which on Sunday evening will mark Bruce Springsteen’s return to the Circus Maximus after almost 84 months – 82, to be exact – from the concert which in 2016 saw the Boss conquer the ancient Roman stadium. Rome will be the second stop on the Italian mini-tour of the 73-year-old rocker from New Jersey, part of the wider European tour: Springsteen will arrive in the capital from Ferrara, where he performed last night – amid controversy, linked to the opportunity to confirm the show despite the tragedy that these days he hit Emilia-Romagna – in front of 50,000 fans. Then he will return to Italy on July 25, for a third show hosted by the Monza racetrack. In the lineup the hits of a lifetime – and an entire career – from “Dancing In The dark” to “Badlands”, passing through “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”, “Glory Days”, “WreckingBall”, “The Rising”, ” Thunder Road”, “Born In The USA”, “Born To Run”, just some of the generational anthems with which Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band made the people of the Boss and rock lovers dream. Also in the lineup are the covers contained in the album, a tribute to soul music that the rocker released last year, “Only The Strongs Survive”, including the famous “Nightshift” by the Commodores.