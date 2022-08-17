The Reds striker after the header during the match against Crystal Palace.

While waiting to understand what consequences her head will have on Crystal Palace rival Joachim Andersen, DarwinNunezstriker of the Liverpoolhe returned to talk on social media apologizing for his gesture.

The rather violent reaction cost the Reds player the expulsion in the match valid for the second day of the Premier League of his Liverpool. In reality, the gesture could lead to a more important disqualification than the “simple” one due to red.

Yesterday evening, the player tried, in part, to temper the climate with some apologetic messages: “I am aware of the bad attitude held”, he explained on TwitterDarwin Nunez. “I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again.” The Uruguayan added in another post: “I apologize to the Liverpool fans. I’ll be back.”

The hope is that the disqualification from which he cannot escape is not too heavy. The fans Reds they hope to see him on the pitch very soon.

