Home Sports Darwin Nunez, social apology to Liverpool fans after header: “It won’t happen again”
Sports

Darwin Nunez, social apology to Liverpool fans after header: “It won’t happen again”

by admin
Darwin Nunez, social apology to Liverpool fans after header: “It won’t happen again”

The Reds striker after the header during the match against Crystal Palace.

While waiting to understand what consequences her head will have on Crystal Palace rival Joachim Andersen, DarwinNunezstriker of the Liverpoolhe returned to talk on social media apologizing for his gesture.

The rather violent reaction cost the Reds player the expulsion in the match valid for the second day of the Premier League of his Liverpool. In reality, the gesture could lead to a more important disqualification than the “simple” one due to red.

Yesterday evening, the player tried, in part, to temper the climate with some apologetic messages: “I am aware of the bad attitude held”, he explained on TwitterDarwin Nunez. “I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again.” The Uruguayan added in another post: “I apologize to the Liverpool fans. I’ll be back.”

The hope is that the disqualification from which he cannot escape is not too heavy. The fans Reds they hope to see him on the pitch very soon.

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 08:27)

© breaking latest news

See also  Brexit immediately Nutribullet shuts down London Now the Danes

You may also like

Serie A, matchday 2 referees: Milan in Maresca,...

Lincang Athletes Exhibition in Athletics Field

More than 500 at the Marcia Barbana in...

н5Ƥͧۡϲа–й

Lazio-Emerson: the point on the negotiation

Will Yi Jianlian, Zhang Ning’s younger brother, Zhao...

Garlasco chooses Marchesi He is the new Under...

2022 Changsha Marathon to start in November

Great inventions: Guttmann’s 4-2-4, from Hungary to Brazil

2021 National Go Championship Final Ranking Top Two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy