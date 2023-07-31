David Beckham and Victoria, is quarrel with Meghan and Harry- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The former captain of the English national team and his wife accused by the Dukes of Sussex of having revealed indiscretions to the press: “Any reconciliation is now very unlikely”

The last to turn their backs on the Dukes of Sussex, for the press and not only Harry and Meghan, are the former captain of the English national team and now a shareholder of Inter Miami David Beckham and his wife Victoria, the unforgettable star of the Spice Girls. Beckham and his wife, according to what the British tabloid «Sun» reveals, would be indignant after a phone call to the poison, in which the king’s second son accused them of being one of the sources of the press leaks on the life and thoughts of the Dukes of Sussex, in especially those relating to the British royal family.

Open up heaven. And the end of a friendship that had lasted for several years. After all, David and Victoria had been invited to the Sussex wedding in 2018. Even if, and this is perhaps the sign of a first creak in relations between the two couples, Harry and Meghan were not present when the Beckhams’ eldest son, Brooklyn, 24, got married last year. And they weren’t even present at the soccer event recently staged by David, with Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams attending Lionel Messi’s debut at Inter Milan in Miami. A source close to the Beckhams told another tabloid the Mail on Sunday that David and Victoria were “very close when Meghan arrived in the UK”. But she then added: “Any reconciliation is now very unlikely.”

Perhaps this is the sign of the decline in popularity of the king’s second son after Harry had to collect a defeat in the lawsuit against the same “Sun” accused of hacking his phone. Harry was slammed in the sentence by a High Court judge, who stressed the “lack of credibility” of his testimony. «Lack of credibility (writes the sentence) resulting from: the unexplained delay of the declaration… the improbability that a secret agreement was entered into in the terms declared… the absence of any explanation for the new factual case raised and the absence of any other testimonial or documentary evidence in support”. Hence perhaps the suspicion that it was not so much an illegal wiretap that revealed the family secrets as the long tongue of friends (who now risk not being friends anymore).

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

