Davidson Spilková will also play in the final rounds at the British Open

Davidson Spilková will also play in the final rounds at the British Open

After the first round, Davidson Spilková was even tied for 19th place after rounding the course with one shot under par. She didn’t do so well today and played two shots above par. She scored a double bogey on the fourth hole, then added two more bogeys and scored with two birdies.

Davidson Spilková starts at the British Open after three years. Her best finish so far is 50th in 2018, which is also her highest in the majors.

American Ally Ewing is leading, who shot 68 on Thursday and flashed a two-stroke better round today. In first place, the 39th player in the world ranking has a five-shot lead over the three nearest rivals and is attacking for her first major title. At the British Open, her best so far was sixteenth.

World No. 1 Nelly Kordová from the USA is currently in 28th place in the competition with a subsidy of 7.3 million dollars.

