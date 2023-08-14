Davis Cup, Italy’s squad

Volandri has summoned Berrettini, Bolelli, Fognini, Musetti and Toronto’s 1000 king Jannik Sinner. Appointment for the group stage at the ‘Unipol Arena’ in Casalecchio di Reno from 12 to 17 September 2023. The tournament live on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW

DAVIS CUP ON SKY: THE PROGRAMME

The captain of the Italian Davis Cup national team Filippo Volandri has issued the squad for the group stage of the Davis Cup, scheduled on the field of the ‘Unipol Arena’ in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, from 12 to 17 September 2023. They are Berrettini, Bolelli, Fognini, Musetti and the fresh winner of his first 1000 (in Toronto) Jannik Sinner.

The group stage schedule

The reigning champions Canada will be Italy’s opponents in their debut in Group A of the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals. Wednesday 13 September at 3 pm. After Canada, the Italian national team will return to the field on Friday 15 at 15 to face Chile, to then close on Sunday the 17th (again at 3pm) against Sweden. The first two classified of each group will qualify for the Final 8, in the program at the ‘Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena’ di Malaga from 21 to 26 November 2023. The Davis Cup is live on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW.

the program

Davis Cup, immediately Italy-Canada: the calendar

Volandri: “I would have liked Sonego to join us too”

“I wish I could have brought six players because Lorenzo Sonego is part of the team to all intents and purposesbut the rules require you to bring only five – he said Philip Volandricaptain of the Italian Davis Cup team -. I’m really satisfied with what the guys are doing right now, of the performance they are delivering on North American hard. We still have some time to get 100% fit and everyone is making every effort to do so. Ours is a complicated group but we will be ready: our goal is to achieve qualification for the Finals in Malaga again”.

TENNIS

Sinner and the great companies of Italian tennis

Sinner’s first Masters 1000 title, won in Toronto, enters the history of modern blue tennis: from Berrrettini to Seppi, via Volandri, Sonego, Cecchinato and Musetti, here are the matches of the last few years to tell the grandchildren SINNER WINS TORONTO: DE MINAUR KO IN 2 SETS – THE ATP TITLES OF THE ITALIANS

ROME 2007: THE PERFECT MATCH OF VOLANDRI AGAINST FEDERER

The perfect match against the best ever. Filippo Volandri knocks out Roger Federer in the third round of the 2007 Internationals of Italy and flies to the quarterfinals of the Foro Italico tournament. The Livornese won 6-2, 6-4, beating the number 1 in the world ranking for the first time in his career. The exploit comes at the end of a flawless game. Federer is slow, almost bogged down in the red clay of the Foro Italico: finding the measure of groundstrokes is a puzzle that remains unsolved. Volandri, on the other hand, is perfect: he waits for the Swiss to make a mistake and, when he serves, accelerates without allowing for any replies. “It was the perfect match,” Filippo said in the press room.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2015: SEPPI BEATS THE KING, ROGER FEDERER

One of the most beautiful days in the history of Italian tennis was given by Andreas Seppi, who on the 11th attempt debunked the Federer taboo, eliminating the King from the tournament with a score of 6-4 7-6 4-6 7-6 in two hours and 57 minutes. Seppi was the fifth Italian tennis player to have beaten the Swiss: the last was Filippo Volandri in Rome in 2007.

TAG: