There is no longer the exclusive of TimVision. The matches will also be broadcast on satellite TV. Azzi, CEO of Dazn: “We want to become the main destination for fans”

Last night Dazn and Tim formalized the agreement that redesigns the broadcasting of sports content, obviously including the Serie A championship, and which opens to Sky with the potential landing of the Dazn app on Sky Q (agreement that should be closed soon). It would be accessible through the decoder, but a new satellite channel would also be created. This in summary the novelty approved and made official yesterday. Dazn thus becomes the engine of this very important initiative for spectators and for Italian sport which should lead to the possibility of seeing the games on Sky, which would become the distributor of the Serie A championship.

Numbers — The Dazn app can also be enjoyed through other platforms and not just through TimVision. “Tim has been a strategic partner from a technological and distribution point of view since our arrival in Italy and will continue to be so” underlined Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia. “The modification of the agreement between Dazn and Tim will allow further expansion of access and will allow us to continue to pursue our ambition to offer live and on-demand sports content to an ever-increasing number of fans. In a simple, flexible and innovative way. . We want to become the premier sports destination for fans and increase business. ” For Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim, “thanks to this agreement, the costs of the contents of football can be sustained by multiple platforms and a more economically sustainable system will be achieved”. See also Paris abandons Neymar and wants to clear his price of at least 90 million euros this summer – yqqlm

There is no going back to the past — Yesterday’s news is not a return to the past when the Dazn channel could be found in the Sky bouquet (at the time at number 209). This is about creating an extra access point for Dazn subscribers. In summary, it will still be necessary to have a subscription to be able to follow all the sporting events of the platform. Except that, according to yesterday’s agreement, now you will be able to see the Dazn app also on Sky Q.

More usable — “Dazn is contributing significantly to the spread of the” digital culture “of Italians, increasing the aptitude for using new technologies – the words of Franco Bernabè, Senior Strategic Advisor of Dazn Italia -. An epochal change made possible thanks to the collaboration strategic also started with the telcos and the events that have led, in recent months, to an increase in the quality of the experience “. For Labriola “TIM customers will be able to continue to follow the matches of the TimVision championship, the richest streaming platform on the Italian market and which offers the possibility of viewing Dazn content also on digital terrestrial”. From next season Serie A, Serie B, La Liga, Europa League, Conference League, Champions women, Libertadores Cup, Major League Soccer (Mls), Championship (English B), UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and the great boxing matches will therefore be even more accessible. The main player remains Dazn, having acquired the rights for all 380 Serie A matches until June 2024: seven exclusively and three co-exclusive with Sky. In recent weeks, the streaming platform had already communicated its new price list to the public. A “Plus” offer – at € 39.90 per month – which allows you to watch sports content simultaneously even from two different devices that are remotely located (not on the same “home network”) and a “Standard” (29 , 90 euros per month) with which it will be possible to view it simultaneously on one device at a time or on two different devices, but only if connected to the same home network. See also Austria, Kurz resigns: "But the accusations against me are false" - Foreign

Future — In the financial field, the redesigned agreement between Dazn and Tim also affects the economic terms of the contract. According to some rumors, the 410 million euros that Tim pays today should go down to 320 million euros. The Lega Serie A, meanwhile, would remain at the window, ready to announce the matches for the paid highlights of Serie A for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. In fact, Sky currently cannot broadcast the highlights of the 7 matches exclusively on Dazn, but a partnership between the two companies could lead the League to ban the rights for the same match highlights. In all this intersection of rights and broadcasting, the Antitrust supervises, which concluded the precautionary procedure on the agreement for the viewing of the 2021-2024 matches, satisfied with the new measures presented by the two operators which aim, as a whole, to avoid possible discrimination. In particular, since the first of August they have announced that it will be possible to have Dazn contents with TimVision without the need to sign up for a subscription with Tim.

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 01:11)

