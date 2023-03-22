Five months before the start, the new sports TV project Dyn is becoming more and more concrete. Among other things, the Bundesliga games of handball, basketball and table tennis players are presented. The price is also clear. It will be cheaper, especially for handball fans.

Christian Seifert, former head of the German Football League (DFL), is one of the creators of the new sports TV platform Dyn

DThe new sports TV platform of the former DFL manager Christian Seifert and the media company Axel Springer SE, to which WELT also belongs, is on schedule with the acquisition of rights and preparation. Around five months before the start, the company also published the prices and conditions on Wednesday: The monthly subscription from Dyn should cost 14.50 euros. The annual subscription costs EUR 12.50 per month.

Dyn Manager Andreas Heyden described this as a “simple, transparent and fair model”. It is not an “introductory offer” that will soon be thrown overboard. Start of broadcasting is on August 23rd. The first live broadcast is the Handball Supercup in Düsseldorf between the German champions and the cup winners. Dyn’s live offer can be seen via computer, Internet-enabled television and cell phone. The streaming platform for sports beyond football offers five disciplines.

In addition to the paid offer, Dyn offers selected live games free of charge via partners. On the one hand, the partner is the TV station BILD, which will show one game per match day from the handball and basketball leagues from the summer, as Seifert announced. ARD is also allowed to show twelve matches per season live from each of the two leagues. Dyn also wants to “increase the range between the games”, which should be done with free moving images for other media.

Champions League and European League handball is also shown

When the project started, the name was S Nation Media, the change of name to Dyn (pronounced: your) has been in effect since October 15 last year. The company has several media contracts, including with the Handball Bundesliga, the Basketball Bundesliga, the Volleyball Bundesliga, the Table Tennis Bundesliga and the Hockey Bundesliga.

The European handball competitions for men and women are new to the portfolio. Through a cooperation with the streaming service DAZN, Dyn can present games from the Champions League and the European League on its platform. “We will show all the games of the German teams in the Champions League and the Europa League, including selected top international games without German participation,” said Seifert: “And of course the Final Fours too.”

This makes it cheaper for handball fans, because they currently need subscriptions to Sky and DAZN for the Bundesliga and European Cup.