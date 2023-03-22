Home News Rieder Wirt: Reinhard Anibas is looking for a successor
“Making this decision was part of a longer process. It’s not easy for me because we put a lot of heart and soul into the Rieder Wirt’s business,” says Reinhard Anibas. He has been running the popular Rieder Wirtshaus for 15 years. “We started with around 80 seats, now there are 200, and we also have the most beautiful outdoor dining area in Ried. I’ve continually expanded and modernized the inn,” says Anibas, adding: “Nevertheless, the time has come to to make another change professionally and to have more time for my family and myself.”

Until the successor is secured, he will continue to run the inn in the usual way. He doesn’t stress himself. “It is extremely important to me that a suitable successor is found. It should remain a classic inn, because unfortunately there are not many of them anymore,” says Anibas in the OÖN interview.


