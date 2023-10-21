Home » De Laurentiis unexpectedly intervenes during Garcia’s press conference (and attacks journalists) – Corriere TV




The Napoli president spoke at the end of the coach’s meeting with the press

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis made a surprise speech at the end of coach Rudi Garcia’s press conference. «He doesn’t make it a discussion of good guys and bad guys like at school because here there are neither good guys nor bad guys – began De Laurentiis who then attacked the journalists: «What doesn’t do honor to some of you is when you read totally invented things”

October 20, 2023 – Updated October 20, 2023, 7:22 pm

