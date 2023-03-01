news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – “The Lega Serie A road show starts today, which will last six months and will touch 5 continents in view of the next cycle of the sale of audiovisual rights”.



The CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, spoke this morning at the “Leaders Sport Business Summit” in Abu Dhabi, one of the most influential and important world summits in the sports and football industry. “A few meters from here – explained De Siervo, speaking from the summit stage – we opened our new headquarters; after New York last May we are experiencing another historic and fundamental moment for our media company, to grow and launch in the future”. “When we arrived in Lega Serie A we had had 3 sponsors for over 20 years and in just 3 years the partners have become 10 – he continued -, brands that have doubled our turnover, testifying to the trust and interest in our product. In over the years we have worked constructively and collectively with the Serie A league clubs to enhance their assets, i.e. the players, with greater growth in content and visibility.



Our football can boast global brands and stars such as Di Maria, Ibrahimovic, Leao, Osimhen, Dybala, Immobile, Lukaku and Lautaro.



We have also set up and will push the Legends project, international Ambassadors such as Totti, Del Piero, Vieri, Cannavaro, Kaka’ and Shevchenko”. “To be a leader in the world we must win internationally and Italian football is becoming more important than ever in Europe”, De Siervo underlined, speaking of “a sort of All in with Napoli who are breaking every record. Ours is the most difficult league in the world for tactics, but it’s also the most exciting with four different teams that could win the title in four years, unlike the Bundesliga and Ligue 1″. “The future also passes through here – he concluded De Siervo -. We are working with all local sports institutions, while distributing our matches with Starzplay OTT platform and Abu Dhabi Media linear TV.



Let’s amplify our football with the Kooora platform, digital leader in Arabic”. (ANSA).

