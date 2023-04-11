news-txt”>

Dean Smith, 52, is the new Leicester manager until the end of the season. This was announced by the Premier League club itself.

Smith takes the place of Brendan Rodgers, sacked on 2 April due to the team’s not encouraging results: eight days from the end of the championship, Leicester are 19th, two points from the safety zone.

Smith has previously coached Aston Villa and Norwich; he will be assisted by Premier legend John Terry and Craig Shakespeare. The latter was Claudio Ranieri’s assistant on the Leicester bench in their incredible title win in 2017.

First official match on Saturday against Manchester City.