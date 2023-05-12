Decided! The Czech star is free for the World Cup. Will come?

Carolina hockey players are the first finalists of the Eastern Conference of the NHL. In Game 5 of the 2nd round of the overseas playoffs, they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime and won the entire series 4-1 in games. Swedish forward Jesper Fast scored the decisive goal at 67:09 in a power play. Experienced forward Ondřej Palát can thus be available to the coaches of the national team for the World Cup from the defeated team. The next opponent of the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup will be the better of the pair Florida – Toronto.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

