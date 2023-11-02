MMA | Everyone had an excuse for not taking it with me, claims Vémola. He also has a message for fellow countryman Pest

At the same time, Vémola reminds that the invitation to a duel was addressed to several addresses. “We sent a lot of offers, including Kincl, who didn’t want the match. Rumor has it that he wanted a lot of money. In a loose translation, it’s like I don’t want a match with Vémola, or give me a lot of money for it and I’ll just let myself be beaten. Stephan Puetz is not ready and does not know when he will be ready, so we cannot wait for him. Michal Materla, on the other hand, is out. We never thought of another,” he highlights the negotiation processes in a broadcast on social networks.

The thrown glove was thus picked up by the well-known hitman “Pirate” Krištofič, with whom Vémola was supposed to fight already in 2021, when the fight was canceled due to an injury on the part of the Czech fighter. “I will definitely not underestimate him. He goes into the match with nothing to lose. When I went into the fight with Paul Langer, he was hyped after two wins and people had high hopes for him. Just because you don’t put much hope in me, his power will be all the greater, which I don’t want to underestimate. The pirate can only win with this fight, and of course I will want to prevent him,” the light heavyweight champion is clear.

This brings back memories of the past, when he and Krištofič exchanged blows more than once and emotions bubbled up in both camps. “I have to thank Octagon for reminding me of all his stupid crap from the past because I had almost forgotten how stupid he can be sometimes. I think I will prepare much better for this type of person than for Langer, who was a really nice guy,” says Vémola, for whom this will be the fifth duel in ten months.

He will fight in the agreed weight of up to 88.5 kg, which means that Vémola does not have to return to the middle division. “The Pirate must have cried a little here, he wants to torment me a little. He used to walk heavy, he didn’t care. I take it that he wants to squeeze me as much as possible, so that I can throw myself as much as possible. It has the opposite effect on me. I’ll get mad at him all the more and I’ll hate him all the more,” motivates Vémola, who, according to his words, currently weighs 102 kilos. “I know I’m 4 pounds short of grabbing it. I will finish the final 10 no matter what.”

The 38-year-old, the first ever Czech in the famous UFC, also responded to compatriot Viktor Pešta’s comment, who told him under a post on social networks that he would accept the fight with him, even though he has a fight in KSW less than a fortnight before that, where he has a signed contract. “He shows a lot of disrespect for his opponent, because in the heavyweight division it can go either way. Look at Míša Martínek, how he fared in the last match,” recalls the recent failure of the Czech heavyweight under the Polish brand.

“Does Pest really think that when he has a match 14 days before me, that Oktagon will pass the match between me and him and hope that it will turn out well? This is not how matches are played. He should focus on his own career. If he really wanted to wrestle me, he could have told Oktagon that he would terminate his contract at KSW and come here, but he didn’t. You don’t make a career by going behind someone’s back and talking stupid shit all the time. He has his work somewhere else, so I don’t understand why he keeps talking to me. I guess I’m lying in his stomach enough,” he reflects on the situation.

At the same time, he confirmed that this will be his last performance in Prague’s O2 arena. “I’m convinced of that, that’s why I wanted to wrestle so much. I don’t know how exactly the Octagon has the tournaments scheduled for the next year, but usually the O2 arena is in the spring and winter. Since I’m supposed to fight Attila Végh in the summer, I don’t think I’ll make it to the spring tournament. I would like to end my career with Attila, so it will really be my last O2 arena,” he added sincerely.

