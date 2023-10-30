They stole Francis Ngannou! – The Camerounaiseries blog

Have you ever seen a fight where the winner is declared the loser? and yet it was he who dominated throughout the meeting?

Well that’s what just happened with Francis Ngannou!

Who is Francis Ngannou?

For those who come from Mars, Francis Ngannou is a 37-year-old Cameroonian boxer. I say boxer, but in reality he comes from MMA. After emigrating to France via the desert, Francis joined a martial arts club where he discovered this discipline, before immersing himself in it and establishing himself there. He gradually became “The Predator”, then he established himself as MMA world champion, notably beating opponents as tough as Cyril Gane.

After breaking his contract with the UFC, he started boxing, which he had practiced during his younger years. Except that, instead of starting at the beginning, he will directly attack the reigning world champion, the intrepid Tyson Fury. This will require months of preparation and adaptation, but also very diligent training; with particularly a mentor of the caliber of the American legend Mike Tyson…

Ngannou vs. Fury

On the poster, the fight had everything to please! The MMA heavyweight world champion, who faces the WBC heavyweight boxing champion. And then, even if Fury benefited from the advantage of technique and size (he measures 2.06 m), punters still had reason to believe in Francis Ngannou (1.93 m), he who is considered as one of the biggest hitters in the world.

The meeting was scheduled for Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. The event was organized with great fanfare, with teasers, each more exciting than the last, involving celebrities, personalities public and political, journalists, former boxers, etc.

The Republic of Cameroon was even personally involved, since several media broadcast this fight live. And there were many Cameroonians in the streets and in the fan zones, who were massively awake at such a late hour of the day, hoping to see their champion bring the world crown back to his native village of Batié.

A dream fight

The fight was very beautiful! Personally, I hoped that it would extend beyond the 3rd round, because the event had sparked such mobilization…

Thank goodness it was tense from start to finish. Francis Ngannou did better than hold on, he resisted during the ten three-minute periods. The new professional boxer even sent his opponent to the mat twice, with blows to the temple and neck of the “King of the Gypsies”.

Better, we saw a hesitant but enterprising Francis Ngannou, who spent almost the entire match attacking his opponent. He even almost caused one or two technical knockouts, following certain sequences of which he alone has the secret. With a little aggressiveness and confidence – or even experience – he could even have finished this meeting before the 7th round. But instead the two pugilists competed to the limit, taking turns sending each other into the ropes, but without the Cameroonian seeming truly panicked or worried. And it was logical that we were convinced that he would be the inevitable winner, since Tyson Fury came to congratulate him from the final gong, as if to implicitly recognize the more than logical victory of his challenger of the day…

An open cheat

And then, boom! Against all odds, Tyson Fury was declared the winner! On points. By a single point, according to some counts on social networks. He himself couldn’t believe it. The juries quickly announced the results and immediately awarded him his belt, as if they were blaming themselves for something. And a wind of unease immediately circulated in this very optimistic room, which had just witnessed a magnificent fight in which everyone was certain to have indisputably identified the real winner.

So they stole Francis Ngannou! Perhaps to save boxing, because what credit would this discipline, the noble art, have had if a MM-Artist from nowhere had grabbed Fury’s scalp from his very first meeting in the professional world? Eh ? And at the age of 37? Or maybe it was to save the holder of the WBC belt, because there is an unwritten rule in the world of heavyweight boxing, which stipulates that a title holder is never defeated on points, and that to dethrone him we must inevitably put an end to him through an implacable knockout?

And then, I have another theory. I think Francis Ngannou had already lost this fight from the start, because the bookmakers decided that. Because his rating was so high (up to 9.5!), and the bettors who trusted him were so numerous, that there was no other alternative. By making Ngannou lose on the green carpet, this avoided them, if not colossal losses, at least considerable shortfalls. And we quickly sacrificed a genius fighter on the altar of the business king. Francis Ngannou’s victory was stolen in front of the eyes of the entire planet, while even those who had never observed a boxing match before saw that he had indisputably won this tough battle. of the baddest…

They robbed Francis Ngannou!

So I ask eh, have you ever seen a boxing fight where the winner is declared the big loser, and yet it is he who dominated his opponent during practically the entire encounter? Eh ?

Well let me tell you that’s what happened with Francis Ngannou!

They stole Francis Ngannou! They tampered with the results of a boxing match which was clear and clear, and whose only winner in the eyes of the world was Francis Ngannou.

They cheated boxing fans! Because how can we now trust such a discipline, where the rules are so vague and so subjective, and where the decision of victory is placed in the sole hands of a few juries who are generally corrupt judges?

They violated Francis Ngannou, because by taking away his victory in the eyes of the entire planet, they most certainly wanted to discourage him.

Because what credit would have been given to this noble art, what if suddenly, an individual from another discipline had challenged the world belt in his very first fight? Eh ? What credit would have been given to the current world boxing champion, Tyson Fury, if an “amateur” had sent him into the clouds when he had never experienced the slightest defeat until then? Eh ?

What consideration would have been given to bookmakers if they had been robbed so easily (by underestimating Francis Ngannou and giving him exorbitant odds), and people like Pierre La Paix Ndamè nevertheless bet extraordinary sums on this compatriot on whom the organizers had placed no hope? Eh ? Have you thought about these bookmakers?

Do you now understand why they stole Francis Ngannou’s victory?

