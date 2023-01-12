Defeating veteran Verdasco, Shang Chengcheng advanced to the second round of the men’s singles of the Australian Open Qualifying Tournament, only one step away from the main match

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Cao Linbo

On the evening of January 11th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2023 Australian Open Qualifying Tournament took place. The 17-year-old Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng defeated the former Australian Open semi-finalists and former TOP10 Vodas 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Ke, only one step away from his first Grand Slam race. In the next round, he will fight former Australian Open junior men’s singles champion Pylos. The 39-year-old Spanish veteran Verdasco once again stopped qualifying for the Australian Open after 20 years.

In the first round of the Australian Open qualifying round, Shang Juncheng defeated the Hungarian player Ma Luosang 6-4, 7-6(2), and won the qualifying victory in the Grand Slam adult tournament for the first time in his career.

In the second qualifying round that day, Shang Juncheng met Verdasco, who was once the top ten player in the world. Facing the opponent who “watched him grow up in the competition”, Shang Juncheng did not show mercy. A set was won 6-3 with a break in the sixth game. Although Verdasco improved his performance and won the second set 6-2, tying the big score 1-1. Withstood the odds at the start of the decider and broke serve again before missing two match points with a forehand winner.

Shang Chengcheng’s opponent in the next round is the Hungarian player Pylos, who is ranked 171 in the world. Last year, he won the challenge twice. If he wins the match against Pylos, then Shang Chengcheng will successfully get an entry into the Australian Open. coupon.