Cats eyes are special, with vertical pupils and a wide field of vision, things that allow you to see in the dark.

They have many unique features that make them different from other animals’ eyes. Here are some, which explain why we like them so much. Look at the gallery to see the many colors and expressions of the cats’ eyes.

Night vision

Cats have large, round eyes which help them see well even in low light conditions. Additionally, they have a higher concentration of rods (light-sensitive cells) in the retina than cones (color-sensitive cells), which means they are better suited to seeing in low-light conditions.

Read also

Vertical pupils

Cats have vertical pupils, which can contract to become tiny slits, allowing them to regulate the amount of light entering the eye and improve their vision in varying light conditions

Light reflection

Cats have a reflective layer at the back of the eye called bright carpetwhich reflects light inside the eye and improves their vision in low light conditions.

Field of view

The field of vision of cats is approximately 200 degrees, compared to 180 degrees for humans. This means that cats can see their surroundings without having to move too much.

Read also

Color of the iris

Cats’ eyes can come in many different colors, including blue, green, yellow, and brown. The color of the iris is determined by the amount of melanin present in the eye.

In general, cats’ eyes are highly adapted to their nocturnal life and hunting, allowing them to see in low light conditions and have a wide field of vision to locate prey.

Foto Pexels

Advertising