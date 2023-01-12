GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 Motherboard

GIGABYTE newly launched the B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard, which adopts 8 + 1 + 1 phase 60A DrMOS power supply design, with 2 sets of large aluminum extruded fin VRM heat sinks, supports up to DDR4-5333+ OC, 3 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD Configuration, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module, 2.5G LAN network module, the basic functions are complete, if the user is looking for an ATX motherboard with WiFi function to match the Intel 13th generation non-K version i5 / i3 CPU to build a system, you can Consider this motherboard.

The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard adopts ATX Form Factor design, the size is 30.5cm x 24.5cm, and it is positioned as an entry-level B760 motherboard. It uses a black PCB with black and gray radiators, and also adds gray geometric lines and Embellished with patterns, it implements the simpler design style of the GAMING X series.

Support 13th generation Core processor, LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel B760 motherboard follows the previous generation LGA 1700 processor interface, supports the 13th generation Core processor and is compatible with the 12th generation Core processor. The appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200, not only from square to rectangular Type, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm, the fool-proof groove has been moved to two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right sides. The bigger change is that the opening method of the Socket loading plate is replaced with a structure similar to LGA 1366. The socket rod In the opposite direction to the loading plate.

Although the processor interface of this generation is called LGA 1700, the actual number of LGA Pins is 1800 pins, and 100 pins have not yet been defined, which will be reserved for future CPUs as additional power or I/O pins. The use of feet is similar to that of LGA 2011.

The new 13th-generation Core series Raptor Lake processors are upgraded to the Intel 7 process (10nm++) with 3rd-generation SuperFin transistors, and also adopt a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The large core (P-Core) adopts a new high-performance Raptor Cove micro-architecture. The small core (E-Core) uses an upgraded version of the energy-efficient Gracemont microarchitecture. Using a new process, the main upgrade of Intel’s 13th generation Core processor is that the clock frequency of the large core (P-Core) has been increased by up to 600MHz and the L2 Cache of each core has been increased to 2MB, compared with the small core (E-Core). In the previous generation, the maximum 16 cores were increased, the L2 Cache capacity was increased to 4MB, the core clock frequency was increased by 600MHz to a maximum of 4.3GHz, the number of cores was up to 24 cores, 32 threads design, the maximum PL2 power consumption was 253W, and the single-core performance was improved. 15% and multi-core performance increased by 41%. It also supports new DDR5 and old DDR4 memory modules, supports native DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel B760 SoC

▲ PCH heat sink & Intel B760 PCH system chip

Intel launched the mid-range B760 chipset for the 13th generation Core processor. Compared with the Z790, it has reduced functions and specifications. For example, the Z790 can support PCIe 5.0 dual x8 graphics interfaces, while the B760 can only be divided into a single PCIe 5.0 x16. At the same time, B760 only supports memory overclocking, not CPU Ratio overclocking. At the same time, DMI 4.0 Lanes is also reduced from x8 to x4, and the bandwidth between CPU and PCH chip is reduced to 7.96GB/s, which is the main market range of the two.

In terms of peripheral specifications, compared with the previous generation Intel B660 chipset, the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes of B760 has been increased from 6 to 10, and the number of PCIe 3.0 Lanes has been reduced from 8 to 4. Other than that, the other specifications are exactly the same. As for the comparison with the Z790, the peripheral specifications of the B760 have also been reduced. In addition to reducing the number of HSIO Lanes from 38 to 24, the Z790 PCH has 20 PCIe 4.0 Lanes, while the B760 only has 10, so the number of PCIe 4.0 SSDs supported is also Relatively, the number of SATA has also been reduced from 8 to 4. If users may not need the expandability and overclocking functions of Z790, B760 may be a more cost-effective choice.

Support up to DDR4-5333+ OC

In terms of memory, the GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard supports DDR4 memory. It has 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots, supports Dual Channel dual-channel mode, and 2 DIMM per Channel configuration. Each set of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum capacity of 32GB. The maximum memory capacity is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR4-5333+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

The test uses i5-12490F CPU with G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 16GB (F4-4000C18S-16GTRS) memory. After manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, it successfully overclocked to DDR4-4600 CL19 Gear 2 and completed AIDA64 memory Read and write speed test, have a certain memory overclocking ability.

8 + 1 + 1 phase 60A DrMOS power supply module

In terms of VRM power supply module, GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard adopts 8 + 1 + 1 phase digital power supply module design, in which CPU vCore power supply is 4+4 phase parallel power supply design, 1 phase is VCCGT power supply, and 1 phase is VCCAUX For power supply, the more phases, in addition to providing higher total power output, the power supply module can still maintain the best operating temperature under heavy load, providing higher working efficiency.

▲ OnSemi NCP81530R PWM chip▲ OnSemi NCP302155 DrMOS

The PWM controller uses the OnSemi NCP81530R controller, which supports up to 10-phase power supply and provides 8-phase power supply and 1-phase VCCGT power supply through the power supply design. It uses the OnSemi NCP302155 DrMOS chip and can provide a maximum output of 60A in 300kHz mode. Therefore, the vCore part has a total of It supports a maximum current load of 480A, enough to meet the power supply requirements of Intel’s 13th generation non-K version i5 processors.

The new VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous VCCSA and VCCIO power supply, is responsible for processing the power supply of the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller. The main board adopts OnSemi NCP81270C PWM controller, which directly drives 1-phase VCCAUX power supply, matching 1 set of 1 Upper 4C10C + 2 lower 4C06C MOSFET configuration.

The use of fully enclosed metal inductors and 5K hour solid capacitors can reduce noise and loss during power supply. In addition to providing system stability and sufficient overclocking capabilities, the motherboard can still withstand long-term overclocking. pressure, increasing component durability.

▲ ATX 8-pin CPU power socket

A set of ATX 8-pin power supply sockets is used to meet the power consumption requirements of Intel’s 13th generation Core i3 / i5 non-K version CPU.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard adopts 2 sets of large extruded aluminum heat sinks with aluminum extruded fins to increase the heat dissipation area to improve the heat dissipation effect, which can keep the MOSFET chip at a lower operating temperature, for The system provides a stable power supply output.

Support PCIe 4.0, Ultra Durable slot

Although the Intel B760 chipset supports PCIe 5.0 graphics interface, it requires the motherboard to use SMT soldering process, so GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 only provides PCIe 4.0 support due to cost considerations. The motherboard provides 3 sets of PCIe x16 slots, the upper PCIEX16 slot supports up to PCIe 4.0 x16, provided by CPU Lanes, and the lower PCIEX1_1 and PCIEX1_2 slots both support up to PCIe 3.0 x1, provided by the B760 chipset.

To cope with the weight of high-end graphics cards, the PCIEX16 slot adopts “Ultra Durable PCIe” full-cover stainless steel reinforced slot, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot and reduce the chance of the slot being pulled apart. PCIe EZ- The Latch has an enlarged buckle, which allows users to remove the graphics card more conveniently.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIEX16 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x16 CPU PCIEX1_1 (PCIe x16) PCIe 3.0 x1 B760 PCIEX1_2 (PCIe x16) PCIe 3.0 x1 B760

3 sets of M.2 SSD interfaces, 4 sets of SATA 3 interfaces

The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard provides 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The M2A_CPU slot below the CPU slot is provided by CPU Lanes, while the M2P_SB and M2M_SB slots below the PCIEX16 slot are provided by B760 PCH, which also supports Up to PCIe 4.0 x4.

Since the motherboard is an entry-level positioning, only the upper M2A_CPU slot has a metal heat sink with a single-sided heat conduction paste, which can meet the heat dissipation requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure high-speed M.2 SSDs provide the best read and write speeds consistently.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2A_CPU PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2P_SB PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760 M2M_SB PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces, all provided by the B760 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 operation modes.

Pre-Installed I/O Shield, 8 USB ports

The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard adopts the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, which not only makes installation more convenient for users, but also makes it more neat and beautiful for players who use an open chassis, and also strengthens the dust-proof effect. Very sweet.

The rear I/O panel provides a set of HDMI 2.0 ports that support a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected], and a set of DisplayPort 1.2 ports that support a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected] and support HDCP 2.3, HDR and 4K Ultra HD playback. In terms of USB ports, the motherboard provides 5 sets of USB 2.0 ports, 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps ports and 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-C ports. The peripheral connectivity is relatively sufficient, but the USB connection speed is relatively inferior.

In addition, the motherboard also provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps front Type-C interface.

BIOS Flashback button

The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard has a Q-FLASH PLUS button, which is the BIOS Flashback function. When the CPU is not installed, the BIOS version can be updated by pressing the button, which is very practical.

Realtek 2.5G LAN Network Module

▲ RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 adopts Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports a maximum network transmission speed of 2,500 Mbps, and supports downward speeds of 1000/100/10 Mbps. Although fiber broadband services with a single line at a speed of 2Gbps are not yet popular, but But it is very suitable for connecting storage devices such as NAS and DAS which are quite popular at present.

Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module

GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 adopts AMD Wi-Fi 6 RZ608 wireless network module, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 80MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless network protocol downwards, up to The frequency band is 6GHz, and the short-distance transmission speed is higher and the delay is lower. At the same time, it has Bluetooth 5.2 to support the connection of a new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products.

Realtek ALC897 Audio Module

In terms of sound effects, the GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard uses the Realtek ALC897 audio chip, supports up to 7.1-channel theater-level surround sound effects, S/PDIF optical fiber output, and has a circuit isolation design for left and right channels, and is equipped with high-quality audio capacitors. It is a common audio chip configuration for low and mid-level motherboards.

Editor’s comment:

GIGABYTE has launched a new B760 GAMING X AX DDR4 motherboard, which adopts 8 + 1 + 1 phase 60A DrMOS power supply design, and the VRM power supply capacity is enough to handle Intel 13th generation non-K version i5 / i3 CPUs, and supports 3 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD configurations, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module, 2.5G LAN network module, and one of the few entry-level motherboards equipped with BIOS Flashback button. Overall, the basic functions are complete. If the price is a few hundred yuan cheaper, I believe it will be even better. competitive.