“Patrik has signed a new contract for next season. Every year he is progressing and we believe that his performances will go even higher. He has room to grow,” Litvínov CEO Pavel Hynek told the club’s website.

Last season, Demel scored 12 points for four goals and eight assists in 55 games, including the playoffs. In total, he collected 41 points for eight goals and 33 assists in 164 games in the extra league.

“We are happy that Patrik has signed a new contract with us and will continue his fourth season in Litvínov. We believe that he will continue to develop his indisputable potential for the benefit of the team,” noted Litvínov head coach Karel Mlejnek.

Last year in April, Demel also played for the Czech national team in the Euro Hockey Challenge duel in Znojmo against Austria in a 5:1 win.