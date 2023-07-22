Home » Defender Rovanperä leads the Estonian rally, but Tänak is the fastest
Defender Rovanperä leads the Estonian rally, but Tänak is the fastest

At the head of the Estonian Rally after the first stage is world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who is defending his triumph from the previous two years on the tracks there. The Finnish championship leader at the wheel of a Toyota leads with a three-second advantage over the Belgian Thierry Neuville, the third is another Hyundai pilot Esapekka Lappi from Finland, and the fourth British Elfyn Evans loses only 14 seconds to the leading teammate. However, if it weren’t for the five-minute penalty he received before the start of the eighth race of the season due to an engine change, home driver Ott Tänak with a Ford would have been at the top of the order.

