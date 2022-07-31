Home Sports Defense to 3, a lot of choice in attack here is the new Oltrepo by Albertini
Defense to 3, a lot of choice in attack here is the new Oltrepo by Albertini

The midfielder Cicciù, born in 2002, the last piece added to the squad squad at work from Monday in Val Seriana, the 3-4-3 will be the basic module

Alessandro Maggi

July 30, 2022

The last reinforcement of the Oltrepo comes from the D series. This is Alessio Cicciù, midfielder born in 2002, the previous year with the Breno shirt, even before with the Sant’Angelo in Excellence, then the youth sector of Novara. Cicciù completes a roster of 27 players, who are nothing more than the squad (in time to be streamlined to bring it to 22-23 elements) that from Monday 1 August, Mr. Omar Albertini will have available in the pre-season retreat in Rovetta (Val Seriana) which will last until 14 August.

The staff

Three new goalkeepers in pink: Cavo (03, Casatese), Donato (03, Sora) and Baschiazzorre (03, Derthona). In defense the confirmed Calloni, June, Lopane and Scarcella, plus the new Gabrielli (Vogherese) and Selmo (Renate). The midfield is led by captain Rebuscini and the “technical” novelty of Gnaziri who will play halfway as a defender. With them the other confirmed is Iervolino (he will be external), then a series of novelties represented by young people for the most part under. Apart from the latest Cicciù, the sports director Raso wore Casiroli (2002, Accademia Pavese), Branduardi (04, Arconatese), Chiellini (03, Derthona), Negri (Pavia), Ritondale (03, City of Varese) in the red and white jersey ), Villoni (04, Piacenza) and Villa (04, Derthona). In attack three confirmed: Grasso, Citterio and Mancinelli (from the Juniores), and four arrivals, Paparella (Leon), Pedrabissi (Sestese), Zanellati (Robbio) and Zani (Sancolombano).

How will the new Oltrepo play? Albertini is a believer of 3-4-3 (but not only). Between the posts, one of the three under will become the owner. The three-man defense will be led by the former Vogherese, Gabrielli, alongside the expert Scarcella and an under (Lopane or Selmo). In midfield, in the middle captain Rebuscini and the novelty of the use of Gnaziri (who will advance from the defense), then Iervolino first winger and a 2004 (Branduardi, Villoni or Villa) on the other front. In attack Grasso central striker (with Citterio ready alternative), Pedrabissi and one of Zanellati, Zani or Paparella.—

Alessandro Maggi

